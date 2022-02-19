47°
Guilty plea in Katrina Road Home case

August 22, 2015
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Federal authorities say a New Orleans woman has been convicted in connection with a Hurricane Katrina-related recovery program.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite says in a Friday news release that 53-year-old Deborah Fortner has pleaded guilty to one count of submitting false documents to the Road Home housing recovery program.

Polite says Fortner applied for a grant to renovate her home after Katrina. She was awarded more than $97,000 in 2007. However, when she was asked for proof that she occupied the property before the storm, she faxed altered documents including a bank statement and a sewer and water statement.

Sentencing was set for Dec. 3. Fortner faces up to five years in prison.

