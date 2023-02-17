50°
Latest Weather Blog
Guard caught smuggling drugs into state prison, Iberville sheriff says
ST. GABRIEL - A prison guard is facing charges after she was caught trying to sneak drugs, including heroin and meth, into a state-run prison.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Nyeisha Davis, 23, of Prairieville was booked on malfeasance and several drug-related charges after her arrest at Elayn Hunt prison. Davis, who's employed by the Department of Corrections, worked at the prison as a guard.
Trending News
Davis' status as a DOC employee was unclear as of Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Double shooting off Perkins Road
-
Zachary-Liberty High basketball game cut short by brawl Wednesday night; LHSAA investigating
-
Three horses reunited with owners after being stolen from their stables in...
-
Campaign finance reports for governor's race show Jeff Landry with sizeable lead...
-
City-parish addresses drainage problems and flooding with Garden District residents
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games