Guard caught smuggling drugs into state prison, Iberville sheriff says

3 hours 15 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, February 17 2023 Feb 17, 2023 February 17, 2023 11:16 AM February 17, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL - A prison guard is facing charges after she was caught trying to sneak drugs, including heroin and meth, into a state-run prison.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Nyeisha Davis, 23, of Prairieville was booked on malfeasance and several drug-related charges after her arrest at Elayn Hunt prison. Davis, who's employed by the Department of Corrections, worked at the prison as a guard. 

Davis' status as a DOC employee was unclear as of Friday. 

