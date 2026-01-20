54°
Guaranty Media celebrates 100th anniversary by giving back to community

Tuesday, January 20 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Local media company Guaranty Media celebrated its 100th anniversary by giving back to the community on Tuesday.

Dozens of volunteers from the company helped pack meals at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. 

"It's kind of what our whole company has done for the last 100 years," Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster said. "Our motto of work is enrich lives, serve others, and the Baton Rouge Food Bank is a wonderful organization we've supported throughout the years. We're grateful for Baton Rouge and all that they've done for us over the last century."

Guaranty is also partnering with two charities, the ALS Association and Dreams Come True of Louisiana, all throughout 2026. More details can be found here

