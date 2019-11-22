Group of armed robbers on the run after holding up Dollar General, firing shot inside store

ALBANY - Deputies are looking for four more people tied to a hold-up at a Dollar General in Livingston Parish Thursday night.

The sheriff's office says the robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a store on LA 443 near Albany.Witnesses said five masked men armed with guns entered the store and held multiple victims at gunpoint.

The robbers took money, cell phones and cigarettes and managed to break into a safe inside the store. One of the men also fired a shot before the group fled the store on foot.

Deputies found the victims on the floor near the checkout area, unharmed.

One suspect, 20-year-old Eric Harrison, was found and arrested near the Tangipahoa-Livingston Parish line. The suspects' vehicle, a white Ford Taurus, was found near the store as well.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office says evidence collected at the scene is being used to identify the remaining suspects. Investigators are asking everyone in the area to check surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity and to report it to the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.