Ground breaking ceremony to be held for Comite Diversion Canal project

ZACHARY - A symbolic ground-breaking ceremony will take place Wednesday at the project site of the much anticipated Comite River Diversion Canal.

The canal was first thought up just a few years after the devastating 1983 flood. The project was approved in 1992.

Crews have started some work already. Pipelines are being relocated allowing some of the bridge work to begin along Airline Highway. In total, four bridges will be built over the canal.

The 12-mile canal secured full funding last summer. In July, Congressman Garrett Graves announced the state would be getting $1.4 billion in federal funding for priority flood and hurricane protection projects in south Louisiana -- including the Comite Diversion Canal.

It was originally intended to be funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Following the 2016 floods, officials started more aggressive means of securing money to move the project forward.

Weather permitting, the project has an anticipated completion date of spring 2021.