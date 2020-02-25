Groom accused of hiding evidence after best man murdered on wedding night

Christopher Sterling

BATON ROUGE - Police believe a man tampered with surveillance cameras to protect the person who murdered his best man at a party following his wedding.

Christopher Jerome Sterling, 43, was arrested for concealing evidence from the murder of Byron Jenkins, which took place at Sterling and Sterling Detail Shop on Scenic Highway in 2018.

Police say Sterling had his wedding after-party at that business, which he co-owns, on Jan. 28, 2018. Jenkins, his best man, was fatally shot at the party. Sterling told police he didn't see the shooting, and his surveillance system was not working at the time. The television monitors were in place, however, the DVR box was missing, police said.

Throughout the investigation, detectives received anonymous tips saying the cameras being operable at the time and that Sterling removed the DVR to protect the identity of the shooter, according to the police report.

On May 11, 2019, authorities received photos of the victim standing inside of the business with the camera monitors operable in the background prior to his death. Arrest records say Christopher Sterling removed the DVR system prior to the police arriving, concealing evidence of the crime.

Sterling was booked Tuesday for obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. The shooter has not been arrested at this time.