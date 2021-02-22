Grieving mother seeks assistance in burying second of two sons murdered in span of five months

VERMILION PARISH - A parent in Abbeville is mourning the loss of two sons who were both killed within five months of each other.

According to KATC, Lenora Johnson lost her son, Eric, in September of 2020 and was forced to relive the tragedy when she lost a second son, Brandon, to gun violence in February of 2021.

In addition to dealing with her grief, Johnson says she's trying to ensure that justice is served on behalf of her two boys.

“I want justice to be served,” said Johnson. “This is my second child in less than five months that has brutally gotten murdered.”

KATC reports that members of the local community have united to support Johnson and help her pay for her son’s funeral.

Johnson is also using the opportunity to urge people who have knowledge of the homicides to speak up and say something to local officials.

“People can see things and won't open their mouths, they won’t talk,” said Johnson. That’s what I don’t understand.”

Efforts to support funeral arrangements for Johnson's son, Brandon, have been set up on a GoFundMe account.

In addition to this, anyone with information related to the death of her sons is urged to contact local authorities at (337) 893-0871.