Greenbrier Elementary reopening after 2016 flood
BATON ROUGE - Greenbrier Elementary Music Teacher Donell Hayes hasn't been in his own classroom in two years.
Greenbrier is the last school in East Baton Rouge Parish to reopen after the Great Flood of 2016.
However, Hayes says the destruction of the old building is leading to necessary improvements.
"It's great to see all of those things taken care of, to see that now the school has revamped, but not just a facelift. they've gone in and done the work and the kids have something new to look forward to." said Hayes.
The $3.8 million renovation also includes a brand new media center and secure entryway, making a place Hayes says students will be proud to return to.
