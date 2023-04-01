74°
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will not open Sunday
BATON ROUGE – The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will not open on its final day due to severe weather two weekends in a row.
The Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation said that the severe weather Saturday will make it impossible to operate the fair in a safe manner on Sunday.
“We regret having to cut the fair short and end a day early, but it seems to be the best thing to do in light of the circumstances,” Chairman Cliff Barton said.
Heavy rain last weekend caused fair organizers to close the event Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The fair was able to reopen Wednesday.
