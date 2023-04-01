74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will not open Sunday

7 years 4 months 4 weeks ago Monday, November 02 2015 Nov 2, 2015 November 02, 2015 7:02 AM November 02, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will not open on its final day due to severe weather two weekends in a row.

The Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation said that the severe weather Saturday will make it impossible to operate the fair in a safe manner on Sunday.

“We regret having to cut the fair short and end a day early, but it seems to be the best thing to do in light of the circumstances,” Chairman Cliff Barton said.

Trending News

Heavy rain last weekend caused fair organizers to close the event Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The fair was able to reopen Wednesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days