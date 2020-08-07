91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will donate food boxes to feed over 1,000 families in EBR Parish

56 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 August 07, 2020 11:45 AM August 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE -  The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will host a food distribution on Saturday.

On August 8, 2020 food donation boxes will be given out at 9301 Cortana Place.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank plans to feed up to 1,500 families. 

Participants are encouraged to arrive early and face coverings are required.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days