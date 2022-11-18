52°
Grass fire shuts down I-10 West in Ascension Parish

1 hour 18 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, November 18 2022 Nov 18, 2022 November 18, 2022 4:23 PM November 18, 2022 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A brush fire along I-10 shut down the westbound side of the interstate late Friday afternoon.

The flames were first reported around 3:30 p.m. just past the LA 44 exit. Traffic was being diverted to Burnside Avenue. 

Westbound traffic was backed up past the LA 22 exit when the interstate reopened around 4:30 p.m. 

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire. 

