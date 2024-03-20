58°
Granite hauler lost load on I-10
BATON ROUGE - All lanes have reopened I-10 East past LA 415 (Lobdell) following an accident, according to the DOTD.
A dually truck was reporedtly carrying granite when the accident occured. Officials are working to clear the roadway.
Traffic was forced to pass on the right shoulder, but congestion has reached beyond LA 415 approximately seven miles in length.
Here's a view from @La_DOTD of the wreck on I-10. Appears a truck lost it's load. Watch out for WB delays due to rubbernecking. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/QAZRd8Dbwl— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) January 28, 2017
