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Grand time on Rocky Top: LSU Baseball slugs past Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - LSU baseball outslugged Tennessee as four different Tigers hit home runs to claim a crucial road win at Tennessee. LSU won the game 7-5.
Jake Brown was the first of four Tigers to leave the yard on his first round tripper since March 15 against Vanderbilt. However, the biggest blast of the night was a go-ahead grand slam off the bat of Derek Curiel, his second in as many games.
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Solo shots from Seth Dardar and Chris Stanfield gave LSU the push it needed to claim game one of the series.
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