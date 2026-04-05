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Grand time on Rocky Top: LSU Baseball slugs past Tennessee

2 days 1 hour 4 minutes ago Friday, April 03 2026 Apr 3, 2026 April 03, 2026 9:50 PM April 03, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -  LSU baseball outslugged Tennessee as four different Tigers hit home runs to claim a crucial road win at Tennessee. LSU won the game 7-5.

Jake Brown was the first of four Tigers to leave the yard on his first round tripper since March 15 against Vanderbilt. However, the biggest blast of the night was a go-ahead grand slam off the bat of Derek Curiel, his second in as many games.

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Solo shots from Seth Dardar and Chris Stanfield gave LSU the push it needed to claim game one of the series.

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