Grand time on Rocky Top: LSU Baseball slugs past Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - LSU baseball outslugged Tennessee as four different Tigers hit home runs to claim a crucial road win at Tennessee. LSU won the game 7-5.

Jake Brown was the first of four Tigers to leave the yard on his first round tripper since March 15 against Vanderbilt. However, the biggest blast of the night was a go-ahead grand slam off the bat of Derek Curiel, his second in as many games.

Solo shots from Seth Dardar and Chris Stanfield gave LSU the push it needed to claim game one of the series.