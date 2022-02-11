Grand jury will weigh charges for officers involved in highway shootout that killed infant

BILOXI - Nearly a year after the pursuit of a Louisiana double-murder suspect ended with a deadly shootout in Mississippi, a grand jury will decide whether anyone involved in the chase will face charges for the death of a 4-month-old caught in the crossfire

La'Mello Parker was taken from his home in Baker after his father—Eric Smith—killed two people, including his ex-wife, in May 2021.

A chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies made it onto I-10 and finally ended with Smith's vehicle crashing into a grass median after police spiked his wheels in Mississippi. Once the vehicle came to a stop, Smith reportedly emerged from his vehicle holding the child and firing a gun at police.

Videos posted online captured officers firing a barrage of bullets at the suspect and his vehicle as he emerged. Smith and his son were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A coroner's report said the 4-month-old was killed by a bullet, though officials wouldn't say who fired the shot that killed him. WXXV reported Friday that Biloxi Police, which was not involved in the shooting, finished its investigation into the incident and turned those findings over to the Harrison County District Attorney's Office. Police said it could be a while before the grand jury reviewed all the evidence and came to a decision.

Officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and Gulfport Police Department were involved in the pursuit.