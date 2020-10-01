Grand jury indicts trooper in traffic stop shooting of unarmed man in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- A grand jury indicted Louisiana State Police Trooper Kasha Domingue Thursday.

Domingue shot Clifton Dilley, then 19, in the back in July of 2018 after a traffic stop in Baton Rouge, according to a federal lawsuit. It alleges Domingue used her police radio and dispatched with a certain code indicating she used a Taser.



Video of the incident was not recorded by her dash cam or her body cam.



"Trooper Domingue proceeded to fabricate a completely false account of the shooting of Dilley," the lawsuit said.



Records indicate the shooting Domingue was involved in with Dilley was her second time on that same shift using her service weapon. Hours before, she used her Taser on someone else.



The shooting left Dilley paralyzed. Sources told WBRZ Domingue has been working desk duty at Troop A since the shooting.

The grand jury indicted the trooper on charges of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated second degree battery.

Dilley's attorney released a statement after the indictment Thursday: "Scotty Dilley and his family are grateful [for] first step in the prosecution. The family understands the difficulties associated with these prosecutions and also respects the jobs that the men and women in law-enforcement do every day to protect us and keep us safe from harm."

State Police said detectives will arrest Domingue and she will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail.

In a statement after the indictment, State Police applauded its internal investigation and said the trooper has been put on paid leave. Since the incident, she has been working on administrative duties and not interacting with the public, according to the statement.

In his statement, State Police Col. Kevin Reeves said the agency has cooperated fully with the local district attorney's office.

"I remain confident in our investigative process. Through the judicial system, I expect a fair and just outcome to this incident,” Reeves said in the prepared statement.



This is a developing story. WBRZ will have more information throughout the day.