Grand jury indicts man in fatal shooting in Denham Springs

LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish grand jury has indicted a 24-year-old man in the March 28 shooting death of Derick Stewart in Denham Springs.



Brian K. Allen was indicted Monday on a count of second-degree murder.



Allen had been scheduled for a preliminary exam hearing Monday afternoon, but the indictment made the hearing moot. His next court date will be July 18.



Police say Allen shot Stewart and another man after a confrontation and a brief car chase.



Stewart died that night of injuries sustained in the shooting.



Police arrested Allen at his apartment the next day.



Online jail records do not list an attorney for Allen.

