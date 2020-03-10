Grand jury clears East Feliciana deputy who shot and killed fleeing thief

CLINTON - A grand jury chose not to formally charge a sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a burglar who stole food from a convenience store.

Tuesday marked the second round of grand jury proceedings for the fatal deputy-involved shooting in East Feliciana Parish that left Christopher Whitfield dead. The deputy who shot Whitfield, Glenn Sims, was cleared by law enforcement but was facing a potential trial for second-degree murder.

Whitfield was shot in October while stealing raw chicken from a gas station convenience store. Whitfield was running from law enforcement after the break-in and was accidentally shot during a scuffle with Sims, the sheriff's office said.

Whitfield's family says he had a diagnosed mental illness, a fact which they say was well-known in his community. Whitfield has a criminal history and had been released from jail earlier this year.