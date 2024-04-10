Gradual clearing expected after stormy Wednesday

No more severe weather is anticipated around the Storm Station forecast area for the rest of the day. While a few spotty showers and storms may linger as well as standing water in some areas, we will begin to see clearing skies and much drier conditions.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A few showers may wrap around the back side of our recent storm system and linger through about 10pm. Most areas are done with any significant rain though. Mostly cloudy skies will persist into tomorrow morning with low temperatures in the upper 50s. Clouds will quickly thin out through the morning hours on Thursday. Sunshine will help high temperatures to the upper 70s. The day will remain quite breezy with northwest winds of 15-25mph and occasional gusts over 30mph.

Up Next: The rest of the workweek will be tranquil with mainly clear skies, lows in the mid 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Some high clouds will start to mix in over the weekend, but will not produce any rain. The mornings will start off seasonable in the mid 50s followed by warm afternoons in the low 80s. No rain is found in the forecast right on through the middle of next week. The warming trend will continue and highs could flirt with 90 degrees for the first time this year.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.