Governor to light Capitol trees in honor of fallen soldiers
BATON ROUGE - As the days of his term of office dwindle, Gov. John Bel Edwards will lead the ceremonial lighting of the Grove of Lights in Veterans Park, outside the Capitol, Monday evening.
The event is set for 5:30 p.m.
The U.S. Armed Forces Memorial Grove of Lights recognizes fallen men and women of the military during the holiday season.
The display includes a corridor of brightly illuminated crepe myrtle trees, framing the Capitol itself.
Guests will include East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, Louisiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell and the University Laboratory School Choir.
Edwards, a veteran, launched the program to draw attention to the sacrifices of those who serve and their families.
