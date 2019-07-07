Governor says tax rewrite should be fair and predictable

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards is looking ahead to next year's legislative session, saying the state needs to enact a tax structure that is fair, predictable and "sufficient" to pay for state services.



The Democratic governor told lawmakers, business leaders and others at the Council for a Better Louisiana luncheon Thursday that Louisiana doesn't have that type of tax structure today.



Tax reform is being pushed by Edwards and lawmakers for the 2017 session, but the leaders who will craft the plans disagree on what "reform" means - and whether they want to raise more money for government as they rewrite tax laws.



And before that debate, the governor and lawmakers have immediate budget shortfalls to close, gaps expected to top $600 million in the financial year that began July 1.