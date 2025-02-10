Governor required to hand over messages in hearing over law professor's removal from classroom

BATON ROUGE - State District Judge Tarvald Smith rejected a request from Gov. Jeff Landry on Monday to quash a subpoena for the governor's messages with LSU officials in the removal of LSU law professor Ken Levy from the classroom.

Authorities were required to hand over the messages at a hearing Monday in Levy's suit against the university.

Levy was removed from the classroom after making political comments directed at the governor during class.

In November, another professor, Nicholas Bryner, made comments to his students, particularly the ones who voted for President Donald Trump in the general election.

In a lecture the day after the election, Bryner told students who voted for Trump on the merits of his policy, despite their personal feelings about the man's conduct, that they must "prove that by the way you conduct yourself and by the way that you treat other people around you."

In response to his comments, Governor Jeff Landry called on LSU to discipline Bryner.

Levy's response to that was "F*** that."

Levy publicly criticized Landry for rebuking his colleague and, which led to his removal from the classroom. A judge ruled that LSU had to return Levy to his teaching while the suit was pending, but the First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that LSU did not have to grant him that position pending a full hearing. While Levy is still getting paid by the university, he has not been allowed back in his classroom.

A handful of students were outside the courthouse Monday protesting and carrying signs that read "LSU hates free speech."