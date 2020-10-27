Governor requests federal emergency declaration ahead of Zeta

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is requesting that the federal government prepares to lend aid to Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Zeta.

Governor Edwards sent a letter to the White House Tuesday requesting that President Trump declare a federal emergency for the state ahead of the storm's projected landfall late Wednesday.

"I anticipate the need for emergency protective measures, evacuations, and sheltering for high-risk areas," the governor said in his letter.

On Monday, the governor declared a state of emergency for Louisiana, in advance of Zeta. You can read more about he storm and Wednesday's forecast here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/the-latest-tropical-storm-zeta-set-to-restrengthen-as-it-moves-into-the-gulf