Governor orders flags at half-staff to honor Rep. Ronnie Edwards

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that he is directing U.S. and Louisiana flags to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings to honor state Representative Ronnie Edwards who recently died.

Ronnie Edwards passed away on Feb. 24 at the age of 63.

“Ronnie Edwards was a dedicated public servant who devoted herself to fighting for others,” Gov. Edwards said. “Her warm demeanor and steadfast spirit left an impression on the many lives she touched. Louisiana has lost a powerful voice of compassion and activism. Donna and I continue to keep her family and friends in our thoughts and prayers, and I take comfort in the knowledge that her tireless efforts will inspire good works for generations to come.”

