Governor names six new members to Southern University Board of Supervisors

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry on Friday announced six new appointments to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.

The appointments, which go into effect Jan. 4, include Christopher Masingill, Quincey Cawthorne, Henry Whitehorn, Reggie Abraham, Donald Ray Henry and Domonie Rutledge.

Masingill is the current CEO of the St. Tammany Corporation, Cawthorne is a Lafayette-based lawyer and Whitehorn is the sheriff-elect of Caddo Parish, having previously served as an administrative officer in Shreveport and a U.S. Marshal.

Abrahams is a St. Martinville-based entrepreneur, Henry has experience at Noranda Aluminum, as a teacher at Donaldsonville High School and as a pastor, and Rutledge is the president, general counsel and vice president of CSRS, a sustainability firm.

Cawthorne, Abrahams, Henry and Rutledge are all Southern almuni. Rutledge is also the only person in the history of Southern University to serve as National President of the Alumni Federation, Chairman of the Southern University System Foundation Board of Trustees, and Chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors.