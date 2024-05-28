Governor Landry signs several bills in Tuesday ceremony; says he vetoed food desert bill due to lack of funding

BATON ROUGE - As the legislative session enters its final week, Governor Jeff Landry signed several bills at a ceremony Tuesday morning.

The bills signed this morning include ones relative to education, safety, health, the economy, and the New Orleans Sewage and Water Board: including a bill reclassifying abortion pills as controlled substances, a bill banning the production and sale of nitrous oxide, a bill protecting teachers and bus drivers from assault, and a bill aiming to get the state out of an insurance crisis amid skyrocketing prices.

The ceremony also comes days before the deadline to decide whether the session will be extended to hold a constitutional convention: a rewrite of the Louisiana constitution that will be voted on in this year's November election.

It's unclear whether the convention will still be held.

Following the ceremony, WBRZ asked the governor why he vetoed a bill requiring agriculture officials to join the fight against food deserts, a prominent problem in Louisiana. The governor said the bill did not have any funding attached to it and additionally that there was no promise of federal funding, either. He did not clarify whether he would have supported the bill had it come with funding attached.