Latest Weather Blog
Governor Landry says seniors, disabled recipients could get 'a little extra' in SNAP funds
BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry shared Thursday that seniors and disabled recipients could get extra SNAP funds this months because of the benefits the state already distributed.
In an interview with WBOK, Landry said those recipients may see a slight increase in funds because "their governor and their legislature took care of them." He also lauded the state for providing partial payments because he said some states did not provide any payments.
"Going into Thanksgiving, the elderly and the disabled may get a little extra thanks to their governor and their legislature," Landry said. "What extra means is that we're working to find out how we load them. They may end up with 25% more than they got in the first month."
He did clarify it'd be a one-time deal due to the shut down, and he said the state didn't want to "load the card and take anything back."
"We'll get that money and we'll get it on their cards," Landry said, adding that he hopes benefits will be issued normally within the week. "Maybe even sooner than that."
Trending News
The United States Agriculture Secretary said all SNAP recipients can expect to receive their benefits by Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man convicted of laundering money defrauded from COVID-19 tax credits sentenced to...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Berwick Police looking for escaped inmate with 'violent tendencies' who attacked guard...
-
Officials looking for missing 16-year-old from Baton Rouge last seen in October
-
Millage tax increase among two propositions in Livingston Parish on Saturday's ballot
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...