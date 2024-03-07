Governor Jeff Landry sign bill to deploy National Guard to border

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry signed House Bill 19 into law Thursday after approval by the state legislature last week during the special session, which funds the mobilization of the Louisiana National Guard for Operation Lone Star in Texas.

The amount approved for funding is $3 million and will cover pay and allowances, transportation, lodging, meals, and per diem. LANG Soldiers will receive corresponding pay and allowances for subsistence and housing as they would when on federal orders. The LANG previously deployed to the Texas border in a federal status in 2020-2021, according to the Louisiana National Guard.

"Because the president will not do his job, because the federal government will not act, because Congress refuses to put in place a solid immigration plan that protects this country and allows people to come in and out of this country the way that it's been done since the beginning, then the states are going to act," Landry said back in February regarding the border.

The move did not come without its retractors, as Senator Bill Cassidy publicly stated his disapproval for the move on WBRZ.

"Well, I'm not quite sure I'm wild about that," Cassidy said of the deployment. "It's apparently going to cost as much as $3 million. Texas has got so much money. They're spending $400 million to fix the Alamo up. I'm about fixing our state."