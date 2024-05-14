Governor Jeff Landry appoints interim mayor, chief of police for City of St. George

BATON ROUGE - Jeff Landry announced two official positions for the City of St. George: the interim mayor and the chief of police.

Tuesday morning, Landry said the interim mayor would be Dustin Yates, and the chief of police would be Todd Morris.

Yates has been involved with the creation of St. George since the original petition in 2013. He is currently serving in his 19th year with the St. George Fire Department.

Morris has 34 years of experience in law enforcement and currently serves as the Chief of Crimes against Persons and Special Operations for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. He oversees several divisions within the office.