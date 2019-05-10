Governor declares state of emergency due to severe weather threat

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency as severe storms gradually roll through southeast Louisiana.

Thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the capitol area Thursday and Friday, causing street flooding and other storm-related hazards. More severe weather is expected through Saturday, possibly bringing 4 to 8 inches of rain across the state.

“Fortunately, there has not been any loss of life, but the damage is extensive, and because we know the bad weather may not be over we are continuing to monitor the forecasts and ground conditions as well as work with the local officials,” Gov. Edwards said.

