Governor calls for special legislative session to discuss homeowner's insurance crisis

BATON ROUGE - On Sunday, Governor Edwards called for a special session at the end of the month through the first week of February to address the homeowner's insurance crisis in the state.

The session will start Monday, Jan. 30 and adjourn Sunday Feb. 5.

In June 2022, more than 80,000 homeowners in the state were left uninsured after three companies folded. Since then, homeowners have been scrambling to find an affordable option. In October 2022, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon signed off on a 62% increase for more than 120,000 homeowners insures by the Citizens group.

Governor Edwards is hoping to have an intermediate fix to the issues before the regular session in April.