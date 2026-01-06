Gov. Landry writes Maduro should be executed or imprisoned at Angola in Breitbart piece

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry wrote in an opinion column he believes captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro should be put to death for his alleged drug-related crimes.

“Personally, I’d like to see Maduro executed for the crimes he has committed against the people of the United States and the families left to mourn,” Landry wrote for the right-leaning news outlet Breitbart. “However, I would be well satisfied to see him and his wife spend the rest of their days at Camp 57 in Angola.”

Camp 57 is an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement-run facility Landry set up at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola. Landry named the site in honor of himself, the 57th governor of Louisiana.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by American forces last week after an attack on Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. They were brought to New York, where they face federal drug trafficking and other charges. The couple pleaded not guilty.

“Since 2015, over 800,000 Americans have died from opioid overdoses. The vast majority of those cases are from fentanyl, a drug that makes its way into the United States through various drug cartels,” Landry wrote. “One of the largest in the world was the illegitimate government of Venezuela, run by indicted criminal Nicolás Maduro.”

“Because of the actions of the president of the United States and the world’s finest military force, he will be brought to justice,” Landry continued.

Federal law enforcement agencies attribute the bulk of illegal fentanyl shipments into the U.S. from China and Mexico.

President Donald Trump has said the United States will run Venezuela, and American oil companies will increase their operations in the country. In Maduro’s absence, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has been sworn in as acting president.

Landry believes Trump’s plans for Venezuela will be economically beneficial for Louisiana.

“Our ports will be key logistics bases for the rejuvenation of the Venezuelan oil and gas industry,” Landry wrote. “Our oil and gas companies will see tremendous opportunities in this process. More importantly, our people will find high-paying jobs in support of this effort.”