Gov. Landry seeking emergency disaster declaration with FEMA, White House following Hurricane Beryl

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry said Wednesday that he is seeking a Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration to assist in recovery in areas that were hardest hit by tornados stemming from Hurricane Beryl.

A spokesperson for Landry said he has been in contact with FEMA and the White House about the request and is hopeful it will be approved. The request includes two different FEMA categories: Category A for debris removal and Category B for emergency protective measures.

“We want to ensure we seek all levels of support for the parishes that continue to recover from this devastating tornado outbreak. I had a great conversation with Administrator Criswell this morning and we are optimistic President Biden and FEMA will approve our request. Several parishes face major costs for cleanup and work associated with the storm. This disaster declaration would help offset much of those costs,” Landry said.

Landry's call for federal assistance comes after his Tuesday declaration of a State of Emergency. Tornados caused by Beryl have left one person, a 31-year-old woman in Benton, dead after a tree fell on her house.