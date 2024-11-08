Gov. Landry, Louisiana Surgeon General explain bringing tiger to LSU-Alabama game

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry discussed the reasoning for bringing a tiger to the LSU-Alabama game on Fox News Friday.

WBRZ previously reported that a Bengal tiger named Omar Bradley was on its way to Baton Rouge on Thursday for an appearance at this weekend's LSU-Alabama game.

"This is about tradition," Landry said. "This is about from Mike I through [Mike] VI, we have had a live mascot on the field like many other colleges have before. And of course, we're honoring those Mikes and no one is going to take away the honor and respect and love we have for Mike VII."

"Our hope is that maybe we can get this tiger to roar a couple of times and that'll indicate how many touchdowns we'll have, and it'll be more than Alabama," Landry said.

Louisiana Surgeon General Dr. Ralph Abraham also gave a statement to the network.

"We had numerous discussions and took every step to ensure this was safe for the tiger," Abraham said. "I spent hours with the tiger last night and you could tell he was comfortable around people and enjoyed the attention. He's in great health, well care for by his owners and socially acclimated. As both a veterinarian and medical doctor, I couldn't think of a better day to literally and figuratively be a tiger."