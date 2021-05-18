72°
Gov. Edwards to provide update on severe weather Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - As a number of south Louisiana residents find shelter following overnight evacuations from flooded homes, Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the public during a Tuesday, 1 p.m. news conference.
The governor is expected to discuss the severe weather and flooding in the region as well as the weather forecast across the state for the rest of the week.
Watch the news conference live on WBRZ Ch. 2 and WBRZ Plus.
