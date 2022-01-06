Gov. Edwards stands behind mask mandates in schools

Omicron is surging across the U.S., and Louisiana has broken records several days this week.

"The daily case counts that were seeing now, just completely dwarf the case counts that we've seen prior," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana State Health Officer.

State officials are urging everyone to follow CDC guidelines. That includes wearing masks, though not mandated in the state, it is still required in some schools.

"I believe the mask mandate is more than appropriate," said Governor John Bel Edwards.

Just this week, a student at University Lab School was suspended for not wearing a mask inside the classroom, refusing to follow the schools' masking policy.

Governor Edwards, defending the mandate in schools.

"I can only tell you the mask mandate makes sense especially in that environment where you're going to have those young people who have the lowest vaccination rates in the state who have to be in that class and if we want to have in person learning, with the fewest disruptions then we need to control transmissions."

Aside from vaccines, Governor Edwards says masks are the best protection available for children.

"I wish more school districts, I wish all of them would take the recommendations of the office of public health around a mask mandate but at this point in time, I'm not going to impose that mandate from my position as Governor."