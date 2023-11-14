Gov. Edwards says he may call special session to re-draw congressional maps before term expires

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards said that he may call a special session to re-draw congressional maps before his term is over, The Advocate reported.

Governor-elect Jeff Landry will take office Jan. 8, just a few days before the federal appeal court's deadline for the maps to be voted on and submitted. Louisiana law says new governors and legislature must wait seven days after taking office to hold a special session, so it would give lawmakers only one day to meet Judge Shelly Dick's deadline of Jan. 15.

The Advocate said Senate President Page Cortez said state legislators are unlikely to meet, citing renovations to the Capitol and the busy holiday season.

Lawmakers are now asking Judge Dick if she will extend the deadline.