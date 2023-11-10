Federal appeals court gives Louisiana Jan. 15, 2024 deadline to draw new congressional map

Image credit to Jonathan Bachman/AP

BATON ROUGE - A federal appeals court ruled that Louisiana needs to restructure its congressional map by January 15, 2024, as the previous map likely violated the Voting Rights Act.

Previously, a lower court had made the ruling that the previous map minimized the state's Black voters, who make up a third of the state. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the lower court and said it "did not clearly err in its necessary fact-findings nor commit legal error" in finding the map approved by the state's legislature to be a likely violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

Still, a new order was issued because the 2022 ruling by the lower court was "issued with the urgency of establishing a map for the 2022 elections" and is "no longer necessary."

If the state legislature does not pass a new map by mid-January, the appeals court says the lower court should move ahead to trial so the state can finalize a map in time for the 2024 elections.

Governor Edwards issued the following statement about the ruling:

“As I have said all along, Louisiana can and should have a congressional map that represents our voting population, which is one-third Black. This is about simple math, basic fairness, and the rule of law. With the 5th Circuit's action today, I remain confident that we will have a fair map with two majority Black districts before the congressional elections next year.”