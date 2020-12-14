47°
Gov. Edwards, health officials watch the state's first vaccinations take place at Ochsner New Orleans
BATON ROUGE - Monday (Dec. 14) morning marked the very first administrations of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccinations in Louisiana, which took place at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans.
Ochsner provided the public with a livestream viewing of the procedures, which are available to watch via the Facebook livestream below.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was on hand to observe the administration of the state's first COVID vaccinations.
Both the pharmacist giving the vaccine and the nurse receiving it are women. https://t.co/fbvFnqigT8— Christina Stephens ???? (@CEStephens) December 14, 2020
For more information on Ochsner's COVID vaccinations, please visit: https://www.ochsner.org/coronavirus/vaccine-faqs
