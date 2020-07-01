Gov. Edwards announces four new appointments to LSU's Board of Supervisors

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards made a Wednesday morning announcement concerning his choice of appointments to the Louisiana State University Board of Supervisors.

Patrick C. “Pat” Morrow of Opelousas, Raymond R. “Randy” Morris of Monroe, Jim M. Bernhard Jr. of Baton Rouge, and Collis B. Temple Jr. of Baton Rouge have all been appointed to the Louisiana State University Board of Supervisors.

Morrow is an attorney and partner with Morrow, Morrow, Ryan, Bassett, and Haik. He will represent the fifth congressional district.

Morris is the owner of West Carroll Health Systems and will represent the fifth congressional district.

Bernhard is the founder of Bernhard Capital Partners and will represent the sixth congressional district.

Temple is CEO of Harmony Center and C. T. Construction. He will serve at-large.

The mission of the Board of Supervisors of Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College is to supervise and manage the institutions, statewide agricultural programs, and other programs administered through its system.

Click here for more on LSU's Board.