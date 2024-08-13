Gordon McKernan holding billboard design contest for Louisiana residents

BATON ROUGE - Local injury attorney Gordon McKernan is holding the firm's second annual billboard design contest.

The contest is an opportunity for Louisiana residents to showcase their creativity and compete for the chance of their design to be on billboards around the state.

With separate divisions for adults and children, anyone can compete for that chance.

Adult winners will receive cash prizes or charitable donations made in their name and child winners will receive a prize of their choice amounting up to $500.

Submissions for the contest can be entered here. The deadline is Sept. 8 at midnight.