Google gains access to millions of healthcare patient's data

As internet-based technology advances, some wonder if individual privacy is regressing.

This concern comes to the fore as Google works toward inking a deal with a health company called Ascension; the deal would ensure Google's access to millions of patient's personal data.

According to the BBC, Ascension runs 2,600 hospitals and its collaboration with Google allows the multinational tech company access to lab results, diagnoses, records of hospitalization and dates of birth. Google will be able to obtain these records without informing the patient or their doctors.

Ascension’s reason for partnering with Google is to optimize patient care and work with the company to develop artificial intelligence tools that would support doctors. The company also said it would use Google’s cloud data storage service and business applications known as G Suite.

Hoping to allay concerns regarding privacy, Google says its work with Ascension would adhere to industry-wide regulations, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA). It also says patient data will not be combined with any Google consumer data.

Google and Ascension's collaboration had been kept under wraps since last year and was dubbed 'Project Nightingale.'