Good neighbors help fight hunger in local communities caused by COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - Every day residents are trying to make sure their neighbors who have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak don't go hungry.
"The face of hunger has changed, so we're here to do our part to help meet a need," Ivy Jones said.
Jones with the Berean Seventh Day Adventists Church in Baton Rouge wrapped up a 2-week drive on Saturday to collect food for the Baton Rouge Food Bank.
"As soon as the food comes into the food bank, it goes out," Jones said.
Just on Saturday alone the church collected over a thousand food items and more than a thousand dollars in cash.
One person named Dontina Taylor says she donated for personal reasons.
"I was part of the great flood a few years ago, and the food bank really helped us out," Taylor said.
While members collected items for the food bank, well-known community volunteer, Big Brown and his crew hit the streets and fed hungry kids throughout their neighborhood.
Big Brown loaded 500 McDonald's Happy Meals into a UPS truck and handed them all out on Saturday with a police escort.
Gerry Lane Chevrolet employees were also involved with the door-to-door food donations for kids.
Big Brown Inc. has issued 6,000 meals for children in different to multiple cities in Louisiana, during this epidemic.
