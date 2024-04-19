87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales Police searching for three people who stole $1,000 in merchandise from Tanger Michael Kors

3 hours 18 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, April 19 2024 Apr 19, 2024 April 19, 2024 1:15 PM April 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The Gonzales Police Department are searching for three people that appear to have stolen over $1,000 of retail merchandise from Tanger Outlets.

Trending News

The three people reportedly stole $1,000 from Michael Kors on April 1. Police said the three people appeared to work together to commit the theft.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days