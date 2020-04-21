82°
Gonzales Police search for man accused of cashing a nearly $4,000 stolen check

4 hours 59 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, April 21 2020 Apr 21, 2020 April 21, 2020 8:26 AM April 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Gonzales Police Department

GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is asking the public to assist in identifying a man who cashed a stolen check.

Police say the man, pictured in the image above, went to a New Orleans bank with a stolen check in the amount of $3,916.48 from Summit Electric, which is a Gonzales-based company.

Police urge anyone with information leading to this man's identification to contact Detective Rodi at (225) 647-9583.

