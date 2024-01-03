Gonzales police officer arrested for simple battery

PRAIRIEVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested an officer with the Gonzales Police Department after he struck a woman during an altercation on New Year's Day.

According to APSO, Darrell Haynes, 32, of Sorrento, struck a female acquaintance during a verbal altercation, prompting police response. Police then reviewed the victim, who was receiving medical treatment due to the battery, and she advised deputies that Haynes struck her. Haynes was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Police arrested and booked Haynes into the Ascension Parish Jail for simple battery. This is an ongoing investigation.