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Gonzales man sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatal shooting outside high school football stadium
DONALDSONVILLE — A Gonzales man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a shooting near the Donaldsonville High School football stadium, according to District Attorney Ricky Babin's office.
In 2023, Malik Fowler, now 24, drove a blue Mustang past the stadium and fired shots at two men, killing Tyree Parker and injuring the other.
Fowler pleaded guilty to manslaughter on June 16, 2025. Sentencing was deferred pending a pre-sentence investigation.
On April 21, he was given a 20-year sentence, with 15 years to be served in prison.
Upon release, Fowler is to be placed on 5 years of supervised probation. He was given credit for time served.
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