Gonzales man booked on drug, assault charges

GONZALES — A Gonzales man was arrested in Prairieville on drug dealing and assault charges.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office booked Andrew McWhirter, 20, into the Ascension Parish Jail Tuesday on possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, marijuana and mushrooms. McWhirter was also charged with illegal use of weapons, obstruction of justice and simple assault.

Deputies responded to a house along Moody Dixon Road in Prairieville regarding a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, residents told deputies that McWhirter threatened them before fleeing the scene. Shortly afterwards, deputies reportedly responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Joe Severio and Cemetery roads in Prairieville; no injuries were reported.

Deputies arrested McWhirter after he admitted that he tossed a handgun and drugs while fleeing the scene on LA-621. Deputies recovered the gun along with approximately 11 grams of fentanyl. They also seized marijuana and mushroom bars when they raided McWhirter’s home.