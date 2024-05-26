82°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales Jambalaya Festival wraps up Sunday with new Jambalaya World Champions
GONZALES - The Gonzales Jambalaya Festival wrapped up Sunday with Tyler Billingsley and his helper Michael McCloud winning Jambalaya Champion of the World and the golden jambalaya paddle.
The team, sponsored by Tee Wayne's Cajun Cooking, competed against teams from all over the state in the annual competition that falls on Memorial Day weekend.
Trending News
Along with the cooking competition, the festival was complete with carnival rides, a fundraiser run, vendors, live music and a car show.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jambalaya Festival in Gonzales wraps up Sunday
-
Large motorcycle crash on I-10 result of wooden pallet on interstate
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crash along I-10 at South Acadian stalls traffic Sunday...
-
13-year-old drowns, another child airlifted in Grand Isle
-
One dead, another hurt in Sunday morning shooting off of Independence Boulevard