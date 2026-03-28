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Gonzales Fire Department responds to fire at an auto repair shop near Highway 44

1 hour 4 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2026 Mar 28, 2026 March 28, 2026 5:29 PM March 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The Gonzales Fire Department is currently working a fire on Highway 44 in Gonzales. 

The fire began at an auto repair shop around 5:15 p.m. 

Highway 44 at Black Bayou Road is closed due to the fire. 

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