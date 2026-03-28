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Nearly 500 people without power in East Baton Rouge Parish

3 hours 25 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2026 Mar 28, 2026 March 28, 2026 6:45 PM March 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — About 500 people were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday afternoon, according to outage maps. 

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Entergy maps originally showed over 900 people without power near Higland Road near the Mississippi River.

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